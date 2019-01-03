3381 Industry Rd, Rootstown



Just under 42 acres makes this home a great opportunity listed at $349,900. The charming three-bedroom farmhouse was meticulously cared for and features large rooms and lots of space for you to call home. First floor holds an office and master. There is a walk-out basement. The detached three-car garage features heat and a half bath. This property also features a well maintained separate home with one bedroom that would make a great in-law suite or a nice rental. There are two other buildings on property as well. If you would like to see this property or another home, call Kathy Murphy at 330-495-7248 or Howard Hanna Real Estate at 330-493-6555.