There’s a reason we use the phrase "Kid on Christmas." Mostly it’s because being a kid on Christmas is just about the greatest thing in the world. There’s a long break from school, homework, teachers and eating salami sandwiches every day for lunch. (Maybe that’s just my personal experience.) But there’s more, as you may have guessed. And it’s not hard to start listing things that pile up to create a magical Christmas experience.



I look back fondly at the Christmases of my youth. My dad strung lights. We bought the largest tree that would fit into the peak of our living room after all of the furniture was rearranged. There were boxes and boxes of decorations, all brought down from the attic, which was this mysterious and dangerous place where you could only step on the crossbeams or else for sure you’d fall through the garage ceiling. Each of the boxes contained a number of things that would transform our simple suburban home into a winter wonderland.



I still don’t know how it all fit.



There was also that sweet span of time when fake window snow became the greatest thing in the world, and my mom lightly sprayed the glass, giving the illusion of a white Christmas or a house with a heating issue. Every window got a squirt — even the spare bedroom where all of the gifts were hidden behind the accordion that rarely got played. I may or may not have peeked.



There was our full course Polish Christmas Eve dinner, followed by a restless night in new pajamas and the glory of Christmas morning with cookies and presents and dreams come true until I had to put on fancy clothes and welcome a full house of relatives. Willie Nelson sang "Pretty Paper" a dozen times while we ate and ate and laughed and my grumpy uncle stood by the steps and watched from a distance. We loved him none the less.



By Christmas night I was pooped from being a Kid on Christmas.



But it pales in comparison to what my parents must have gone through.



When you’re a kid, you don’t realize how much work and time goes into making these holidays so special. And it is so, so much work. I know this now, because we’re the ones trying to create the same sort of amazing memories for our kids. It is truly exhausting, but so worth it.



So I will continue to push through and move furniture for trees and stay up late to wrap hidden presents. I will bake cookies with patience and prepare more food than we could ever eat, in hopes of a house full of loved ones. Willie Nelson will serenade us and I will hope my kids will someday work just as hard as I did, just as hard as my parents did.



Thanks for the magic, mom and dad.