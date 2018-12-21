Although August Imgard was a tailor by trade, that talent isn’t what he’s remembered for here in Wooster.



The year was 1847 and 21-year-old Imgard had recently arrived from Wertzlar, Germany. Because he was homesick for the Christmas traditions of his native land, he introduced the first Christmas tree to the little town.



That historic tree was set up in the home of his brother, Fred, on South Bever Street where August was staying and where his nephew and niece, Albert and Mary, could enjoy it, too.



In an article printed in the Wooster Republican in 1898, Imgard told of procuring that first tree from a grove at the east end of Bowman Street. The tree was placed in the bay window of his brother’s dining room and decorated with nuts, candies, apples, popcorn and cookies along with lit candles. A tin star, which he had a tinsmith make for him, was placed at the top of the tree.



It was said to be "the sensation of the little city" and people of all ages came to admire the Christmas tree that lit up the darkness of the night. (By the way, the American Confectioners’ Association officially recognizes Imgard as the first ever to put candy canes on a Christmas tree. The canes were all white with no stripes.)



Until 1942 area residents believed it was the first Christmas tree in America. Then the late Prof. William I. Schreiber began to research the subject. The head of the German Department at the College of Wooster,



Schreiber published the story of Wooster’s tree in "The American German Review" and asked for information about earlier trees. Rochester, N.Y., reported they had two trees seven years before Wooster. Philadelphia had a tree in 1834 and Richmond and Williamsburg, Va., in 1846. In December 1943 the New York Times published a "summary of first trees" pushing the date back from Imgard’s tree.



After her father died, Imgard’s daughter, Mrs. W.H. Hubbell, who lived in Cleveland, recalled that the family had a tree every year — except one. That was the year that she, the youngest child, was 16. "Father thought maybe we were too old for a tree," she recalled. "But we all missed it so much — father as much as any of us — that he said we would have a tree every Christmas, and we did until he died in 1904."



The tin star placed at the top of Imgard’s tree was probably made by Wooster’s W.J. Craighead at his establishment on West Liberty Street. According to an 1859-60 city directory, Craighead specialized in tin and copper ware.



