On Dec. 12, TOPS OH1573 Nashville welcomed Lana Rush back from an extended medical leave. Randy Kemper was best weekly rededicated loser. He said to eat small portions and exercise. Tom Alexander was best weekly KOPS. The chapter held its annual Christmas Party with a white elephant gift exchange and low calorie carry-in dinner.



Janice Tope will have the next program. TOPS Chapter meets each Wednesday at 5:30 with weigh-in at 5 p.m. at Nashville United Methodist Church. For more information, call 330-231-7085 or 330-600-2649