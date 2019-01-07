Today is Monday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2019. There are 358 days left in the year.

Highlights in history

• In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation's first chief executive.

• In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

• In 1999, for the second time in history, an impeached American president went on trial before the Senate. President Bill Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he was acquitted.

• In 2004, President George W. Bush proposed legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the U.S.

• In 2015, masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French newspaper that had caricatured the Prophet Muhammad, methodically killing 12 people before escaping. (Two suspects were killed two days later.)

Birthdays

• 71: Kenny Loggins, singer

• 69: Erin Gray, actress

• 55: Nicolas Cage, actor

• 48: Jeremy Renner, actor

• 37: Lauren Cohan, actress

• 29: Camryn Grimes, actress

Thought for today

"Nothing in science has any value to society if it is not communicated, and scientists are beginning to learn their social obligations." — Anne Roe Simpson, American psychologist (1904-1991)

Source: Associated Press