WALNUT CREEK — When introducing the 16 service award recipients at Walnut Hills Retirement Community, presenters used the words and phrases such as "nighttime angels,"; "above and beyond,"; "tender hearted," "joyful, loyal," and "never too busy to stop and talk with residents."



Walnut Hills Retirement Community recently honored 16 longtime team members with service awards at a luncheon at Wallhouse Hotel in Walnut Creek.



Trudy Mullet of Sugarcreek, Merle Miller of Sugarcreek, Ronalee Hochstetler of Millersburg, Mandy Hershberger of Dundee and Christina Miller of Walnut Creek led the group recognized for their service. Mullet has worked at Walnut Hills for 45 years; Merle Miller for 35 years; and Hochstetler, Hershberger and Christina Miller have all served at Walnut Hills for 30 years.



Others who received service awards included Linda Yoder of Sugarcreek for 20 years of service; Brenda Middaugh of Millersburg and Carol Miller of Sugarcreek, both for 15 years; and Velma Keim of Dundee for 10 years.



Those honored for five years of service to Walnut Hills included Jean Baker of Sugarcreek, Sherry Hanna of Sugarcreek, Jeanie McCutchen of Dover, Julie Miller of Sugarcreek, Kimberly Purdy of Millersburg, Heather Raber of Millersburg and Vicky Rogers of Coshocton.



"The 16 individuals we honored this year represent 265 total years of service to the residents and families of Walnut Hills," said Rob Aneshansel, executive director. "They are a wonderful group of people. They are great representation of our entire team, and they make it a very special place to live and work."



Walnut Hills is a not-for-profit Continuing Care Living Community which employs 185 team members and is home to 270 individuals, ages 55 and older.